Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Monday the charges issued against Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign manager, could just be the beginning of more to come in the Russia investigation.

“The issue is even if he is charged with something unrelated to Russia, it could just be the beginning,” Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, said on CBS News.

Mr. Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates were charged with 12 counts, including conspiracy against the U.S. and to launder money as well as making false statements and failure to report foreign bank accounts, according to the indictment. The charges appeared to be related to Mr. Manafort’s lobbying efforts and not his work as Mr. Trump’s campaign chairman during the 2016 election.

“What I want to know is how far this went, who was involved, and who gave the orders,” Ms. Klobuchar said, adding the investigation is “a truth hunt and not a witch hunt.”

Mr. Manafort turned himself in to authorities early Monday and he was seen entering the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

The exact charges against Mr. Manafort were not known when Ms. Klobuchar made her appearance.

• Andrea Noble contributed to this report.