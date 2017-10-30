PHOENIX (AP) - The Maricopa County Medical Examiner has ruled that blunt force trauma to the head led to the death of a Phoenix Moon Valley High School football player.

Junior linebacker Carlos Sanchez collapsed during an Oct. 20 game against Glendale Cactus High when he reportedly made a block that drove his head into the ground.

The 16-year-old Sanchez was taken to a hospital, where authorities say he died the following day.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the cause of Sanchez’s death was an accident but wouldn’t release any other details until a full report is completed.

However, blunt-force trauma is listed as the “immediate cause” of Sanchez’s death.

Moon Valley and Cactus face each other again on Friday night in Glendale in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.