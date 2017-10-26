Sen. Robert Menendez was formally denied a mistrial Monday by the judge presiding over his case, The Associated Press reported.

Attorneys for Mr. Menendez, New Jersey Democrat, and his longtime friend Salomon Melgen put forward a motion over the weekend arguing Judge William Walls has weakened their case by limiting evidence they can present. They said it violated the Fifth and Sixth Amendment by denying the men the right to a fair trail and defense.

Mr. Walls said the motion lacked “even palpable merit,” according to AP.

Mr. Menendez and Mr. Melgen are charged with bribery, fraud and conspiracy, with Mr. Menendez accused of providing political favors to Mr. Melgen in exchange for lavish gifts.



The defense is expected to rest its case this week.