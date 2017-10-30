BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Boise State University officials say they expect football ticket revenue to drop again this season.

BSU Athletic Director Curt Apsey told the Idaho Statesman (http://bit.ly/2zipdQa ) that the Broncos have seen declining football ticket revenue for the past four years.

The Broncos brought in more than $7.5 million in 2012, when they enjoyed record average attendance and season-ticket sales. That number dropped to about $6.8 million last year.

Apsey says he’s concerned about the drop in ticket sales, because that revenue loss affects the budget of the whole athletic department.

Declining attendance is a concern across the Football Bowl Subdivision. Home attendance went up by slightly more than 1 percent between 2015 and 2016 in the Mountain West, but was still down 7.5 percent from 2013 to 2016 in the conference.

