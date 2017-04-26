Sen. Chris Coons downplayed expectations Monday for the possible indictments the special counsel’s office may distribute in the Russia investigation.

“Typically in a large, complex, federal criminal investigation, or an ongoing investigation that is in to a range of sensitive matters such as the one Robert Mueller is leading, they begin at the bottom and work their way up,” Mr. Coons, Delaware Democrat, said on CNN, referring to the special counsel.

“They will go for indictments, typically, against more junior figures in order to try and coerce more senior figures to cooperate with them, and in order to move an investigation forward,” he said.

Mr. Coons sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but said he and fellow senators have not been briefed on the special counsel’s case, which he said is keeping with the custom of these types of cases. He did say, however, that the fast progress of this case is unusual.

“That’s really fast for an investigation of this scale and size,” he said.

CNN reported late Friday that a federal grand jury in Washington had approved charges in the special counsel’s case and that those charged would be taken into custody on Monday. Charges remain sealed, and no reports have indicated who may be involved in Monday’s arrests.



Mr. Mueller has been investigating President Trump’s campaign for possible collusion with Russian officials during the 2016 election cycle. He was appointed as special counsel in May.