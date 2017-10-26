Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey plans to hit the campaign trail Wednesday with Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ralph Northam.

Mr. Booker, who is thought to be considering a presidential bid in 2020, plans to headline a Northam campaign event in Arlington.

Mr. Northam is locked in a close race against GOP gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie, who campaigned over the weekend with Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, and is scheduled to appear Monday with Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican.

Former Virginia Rep. Tom Perriello, meanwhile, is poised to join Mr. Northam at four campaign stops Monday.

Mr. Perriello lost in a landslide fashion to Mr. Northam in the Democratic primary race.