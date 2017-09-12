President Trump’s son made an appeal Monday to his father’s base to hold steady in their support, as the White House was rocked by criminal indictments in the special counsel’s Russia probe.

Eric Trump told supporters “I know you know the truth” in a fundraising email sent out by the president’s re-election campaign.

“There’s new opposition against my father and this Administration every day. The mainstream media continues to play politics, creating division and turning the American people against one another,” the younger Mr. Trump wrote. “But as a loyal supporter of our movement, I know you know the truth.”

The email subject line was “Still standing.”

The email was sent out to solicit donations before the end-of-month deadline. But it came on the heels of special counsel Robert Mueller’s announcement of a criminal indictment against former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort. The 12-count indictment included charges of “conspiracy against the United States” and money laundering.

The charges added momentum to the probe into the Kremlin meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and allegations of collusion with the Trump campaign.

The fund-raising email did not mention Mr. Mueller, Mr. Manafort or the Russia probe.

It went out before news broke that George Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his interactions and relationships with Russian officials.

Eric Trump has stayed out of the administration and has been running the Trump business empire.

“My father has spoken out time and time again against those who have tried to bring this country down, and will always do so to protect hardworking Americans whose values have been forgotten by Washington,” he wrote in the email.