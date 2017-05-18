Premiums for Obamacare’s “benchmark” plans will rise by 37 percent and choices will dwindle in 2018, with eight full states having just one insurer to choose from, the Trump administration said Monday in a report detailing the federal marketplace known as HealthCare.gov.

However, the average tax credit that many consumers use to afford coverage will rise by a whopping 45 percent compared to last year, as subsidies chase rising premiums and states tweak their markets to account for President Trump’s decision to cut off critical payments to insurers.

As a result, some subsidized consumers might find better deals than in previous years when the HealthCare.gov marketplace opens for enrollment Nov. 1.

Unsubsidized customers will have a harder time, especially since fewer insurers are competing in the exchanges this round.

Slightly more than half of enrollees — 55 percent — will have two or fewer insurers to choose from next year, a share that’s up from 43 percent in 2016 and 14 percent in 2015.

Meanwhile, nearly three in 10 enrollees will see only one insurer, up from 20 percent last year and 2 percent in 2016.

“This data demonstrates just how rapidly Obamacare’s exchanges are deteriorating with skyrocketing premiums year after year, more than half of Americans with no more than two insurers to choose from, and the taxpayer burden exploding. There is an urgent and serious need to repeal this failed law and replace it with patient-centered solutions,” HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said.

Mr. Trump says the 2010 health law is “dead” and he will resume repeal-and-replace efforts with congressional Republicans in the spring, though his administration must oversee a round of 2018 signups that lasts until Dec. 15.

Unlike the Obama administration, Mr. Trump’s HHS has been highlighting the program’s bumps and bruises instead of finding a silver lining in the wobbly exchanges, which failed to attract enough young and healthy consumers in early rounds.

This year’s bright spot for some customers rests in the second-lowest silver plans, which determine the amount of subsidy an Obamacare customer receives relative to their income.

Many states required insurers to load rate increases onto those plans, specifically, to account for Mr. Trump’s wavering commitment to cost-sharing payments that reimburse insurers for picking up low-income customers’ costs.

This way, subsidies would rise faster and blunt the costs tied to Mr. Trump, who wavered on making the payments and then pointed to a federal ruling that said he could no longer legally make the payments on his own.

The quirky upshot is that subsidized customers in states that accounted for loss of cost-sharing money could find upmarket gold plans that are even cheaper than silver ones.

A bipartisan bill in the Senate would restore the cost-sharing payments for 2018 and 2019 and offer rebates to consumers and taxpayers, so insurers don’t also benefit from the higher rates they set.

Mr. Trump cheered the negotiations but hasn’t endorsed the final deal, saying it’s not tough enough as he sets the table for repeal.

HHS, in its report, says states had to “account for uncertainty associated with ongoing CSR litigation” that House Republicans brought against President Obama in 2015, because he fund the cost-sharing reductions without approval from Congress.

The agency also faulted an uneven risk pool, which has dogged the program since its launch in 2014. It opened the door to Americans with preexisting medical conditions who could no longer be denied, yet failed to attract the healthy in large numbers.

“Ever-growing subsidies are chasing skyrocketing premiums, pricing out middle-income Americans and turning Obamacare’s exchange into a de facto high-risk pool,” the report said.