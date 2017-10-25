Sen. Jeff Flake on Monday ruled out an independent run for his seat in 2018.

“Not gonna happen. I subscribe to the old saw Running as an Independent is the future…and will always be the future,” the Arizona Republican tweeted, linking to a report suggesting he may run as an independent.

Mr. Flake was reacting to a U.S. News & World Report story that he was considering an independent run for his seat after announcing his retirement last week. He said in a speech on the Senate floor that he knew he would not be able to run and win in today’s political climate, and although he did not name the president, said the new tone in politics is set at the top.

“In this century, a new phrase has entered the language to describe the accommodation of a new and undesirable order — that phrase being ‘the new normal.’ But we must never adjust to the present coarseness of our national dialogue — with the tone set at the top,” Mr. Flake said in his speech Tuesday.

With Mr. Flake’s retirement, Arizona’s Senate race is now an open seat with several names being floated, including Kelli Ward, whose bid is backed by former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon.