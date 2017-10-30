A federal judge on Monday halted President Trump’s move to oust transgender service members in the U.S. military and to stop new enlistments, but did allow the Pentagon to stop paying for reassignment treatments.

The 76-page ruling by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly breaks new legal ground, finding that transgender status is a “quasi-suspect” legal category deserving of heightened protections by the federal courts. She said Mr. Trump’s policy created an “inherent inequality” that likely violates the Constitution’s protections.

She issued an injunction while she hears the full case, but signaled she’ll likely find Mr. Trump’s move illegal.

“The Court finds that a number of factors — including the sheer breadth of the exclusion ordered by the directives, the unusual circumstances surrounding the President’s announcement of them, the fact that the reasons given for them do not appear to be supported by any facts, and the recent rejection of those reasons by the military itself — strongly suggest that Plaintiffs’ Fifth Amendment claim is meritorious,” Judge Kollar-Kotelly wrote in her opinion.

She said the effect was to revert to the policy that existed before Mr. Trump’s July tweet and later August memo on transgender troops.

But the judge said no plaintiff was able to prove an injury from the government halting its payments for troops seeking sex-reassignment treatments, so she didn’t stop that practice. She invited challengers to refile if they could make a better-founded argument.

Mr. Trump had been trying to reverse an Obama-era change that allowed transgender troops to serve.

On July 26, he announced he had decided to reimpose a prohibition, then issued a more formal memo laying out his policy decision on Aug. 25.

The memo called for halting “accession” of new transgender troops, and gave the Pentagon until early next year to come up with a policy for how to discharge transgender troops already serving.

Judge Kollar-Kotelly, a Clinton appointee to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said there’s no doubt the policy treats transgender troops differently.

She said transgender status is a “quasi-suspect class” when it comes to discrimination law, meaning transgender persons cannot be discriminated against without a strong government reasons.

The judge also said even outside of transgender issues, the policy broaches critical gender lines, which would subject it to heightened scrutiny anyway.

“It is well-established that gender-based discrimination includes discrimination based on non-conformity with gender stereotypes,” she wrote.

“The Accession and Retention Directives’ exclusion of transgender individuals inherently discriminates against current and aspiring service members on the basis of their failure to conform to gender stereotypes. The defining characteristic of a transgender individual is that their inward identity, behavior, and possibly their physical characteristics, do not conform to stereotypes of how an individual of their assigned sex should feel, act and look,” the judge concluded.