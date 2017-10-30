SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Jury selection has begun in the trial of former state Sen. Phil Griego on corruption charges tied to the sale of a state building in 2014.

Scores of potential jurors arrived Monday at a state district courthouse in Santa Fe as Attorney General Hector Balderas pressed forward with eight criminal charges against the former Democratic lawmaker from San Jose.

Griego is denying allegations that he used his former position as a state legislator to earn a $50,000 commission on the sale of a state building in downtown Santa Fe to owners of an upscale inn.

Opening arguments may take place as soon as Tuesday.

Griego resigned from the Legislature in the wake of a Senate Ethics Commission investigation that outlined conflicts with Senate rules and state constitutional provisions.