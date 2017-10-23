ASHBURN — Redskins defensive end Matt Ioannidis will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a broken hand, coach Jay Gruden said Monday. Ioannidis fractured his fourth metacarpal during the Redskins’ 33-19 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Redskins, however, won’t put Ioannidis on injured reserve, and there is hope the defensive lineman could return soon. Gruden said he’s likely to miss next week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ioannidis, a 2016 fifth-round pick, has 3½ sacks this season. He’s helped the Redskins’ interior pass rush and revamped defensive line.

Meanwhile, Gruden said Jordan Reed is likely to miss the Seattle game with a hamstring strain.

Besides Ioannidis and Reed, here’s who else popped up on the Redskins’ injury report:

Niles Paul (concussion)

Stefan McClure (hamstring strain) “could miss some time”

Shawn Lauvao (stinger), “could miss some time”

T.J. Clemmings (ankle sprain)

Bashaud Breeland (knee, groin soreness), day-to-day

Jamison Crowder (hamstring, lower knee contusion), day-to-day

Montae Nicholson (stinger, A/C joint aggreviation)

Spencer Long (quad tendonitis), week-to-week

Trent Williams (knee), week-to-week

Ty Nsekhe (core muscle)