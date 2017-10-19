An overwhelming majority of Americans said harassment happens in most workplaces, according to a new WSJ/NBC News poll published Monday.

Sixty-seven percent of people believed harassment — verbal, physical or sexual — occurs in “all or most” workplaces, with 48 percent saying they have experienced such harassment, the poll showed. Fifty-six percent of women ages 18-34 said they have been harassed while 41 percent of employed men said they have witnessed a female coworker being harassed.

Sexual harassment in particular has taken the national spotlight in wake of numerous allegations against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, first cited in a New York Times report. He has been ousted from his company and said he will take time away to deal with his issues.



But other big names, including former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly and former MSNBC political analyst Mark Halperin, have also been accused of inappropriate behavior and sparked a nationwide discussion about workplace behavior.



The poll was conducted Oct. 23-26 with an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.27 percent.