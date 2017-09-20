Special counsel Robert Mueller announced criminal indictments against Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for President Trump, and Mr. Manafort’s former associate, Richard Gates, on Monday.

The men face 12 charges, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, and making false and misleading Foreign Agents Registration Act statements.

Mr. Manafort was told to turn himself in to federal authorities on Monday, The New York Times reported.

The move marks the first round of indictments from Mr. Mueller.

Mr. Manafort was seen walking into the FBI’s Washington Field Office on Monday morning. His spokesman, who as late as Sunday said he had not heard anything about impending criminal charges, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Mr. Gates was a longtime partner of Mr. Manafort, according to the report, and played a role in Mr. Manafort’s dealings in Eastern Europe. The former Trump campaign aide had been under investigation for violations related to his foreign lobbying efforts.

Mr. Mueller has been heading a special investigation into possible collusion between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russia. Monday’s charges mark the first major move in the investigation since Mr. Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May.

The development comes months after the special counsel team intensified its focus on Mr. Manafort, who served as Mr. Trump’s campaign manager. Law enforcement raided his Virginia condo over the summer in search of tax documents and foreign banking records.

Mr. Manafort previously worked for a Ukrainian political party, and had to retroactively file forms this year to comply with the Foreign Agent Registration Act based on that work. The belated filing showed Mr. Manafort’s consulting firm received $17 million between 2012 and 2014 for work on behalf of the political party.

Earlier this year, news emerged that federal investigators obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to wiretap Mr. Manafort in 2014 and again in 2016, around the time he was involved with Mr. Trump’s campaign. To obtain a FISA order to monitor a U.S. citizen, investigators must convince a judge they have probable cause to believe the person is acting as an agent of a foreign power, such as by conducting espionage against the U.S.

A grand jury reportedly issued indictments in Mr. Mueller’s investigation on Friday, but the charges were filed under seal. On Monday morning, no court records for Mr. Manafort or Mr. Gates were available.