WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say they believe a sport utility vehicle driver swerved due to a deer carcass before crashing into a bus carrying a Pennsylvania high school football team, killing herself and injuring three other people.

Hellam Township officials say the SUV collided head-on early Saturday with a bus carrying Eastern York players home from a game in Martinsburg. Twenty-three-year-old SUV driver Jasmine McCarter was killed. Two coaches and the bus driver were injured. The coaches were treated and released. None of the 21 students were injured.

Police said Monday that video from a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic camera shows the SUV serving, and they believe that was due to a deer carcass - although they don’t know whether McCarter was trying to avoid it or swerved after hitting it.