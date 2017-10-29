President Trump’s approval rating hit a new low Sunday, as the president fired off a series of tweets slamming investigators for not looking into Democrats’ ties to Russia.

The Gallup survey shows 33 percent approve of Mr. Trump’s performance as president while a whopping 62 percent disapprove. Mr. Trump’s numbers dipped into the mid- to low-30s over the summer, dropping to 34 percent around Labor Day weekend when tensions with North Korea began to severely escalate.

Sunday’s numbers came after Mr. Trump lashed out at Democrats for continuing to focus on his campaign’s ties to Russia. He said “collusion” between his campaign and Russia “doesn’t exist” and that Democrats are using the investigation to distract from the Republican agenda.

On Monday, special counsel Robert Muller indicted against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates. The president also tweeted on this development, saying that the indictment has nothing to do with Mr. Manafort’s campaign work and doubling down on denials of collusion.



The survey is a daily tracking poll that interviews 1,500 adults via telephone with a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.