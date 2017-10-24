Omaha World-Herald. October 28, 2017

Watchdog sends a message about state fines

The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission has sent a clear message to election scofflaws about the futility of trying to avoid paying state fines.

No matter how long you resist, the agency won’t stop trying to collect.

The NADC appears close to securing a settlement to resolve a $16,000 fine, plus interest, against Bellevue City Councilman Pat Shannon. The fine stems from campaign violations during his unsuccessful 2004 bid for the Legislature. The accountability commission issued the fine in 2006.

Shannon, who still contends he didn’t commit the violations but hasn’t provided any proof, made the 11-year effort harder than it needed to be.

But a potential settlement represents a victory for follow-through against intransigence from an elected official who seems to think he’s above the law.

News flash: Nobody is.

Kearney Hub. October 25, 2017

Keep our students safe when buses stop

If a car is stolen anywhere in Nebraska outside metro Omaha or Lincoln, you can bet the thief probably had no special skills, such as the knowledge to hot-wire What is it about those red, eight-sided traffic signs that make them so difficult for drivers to see and obey? No doubt you’ve asked yourself that question after screeching to a halt because another driver either ignored the sign or completely missed seeing it and crossed the intersection without slowing down even a bit.

Maybe you have been that other driver who didn’t see the sign and blew right through the intersection. Thankfully you’re alive. If you’re a conscientious motorist, you made a personal pledge to never miss a red stop sign again.

Good for you. Safe driving is a commitment we all ought to make.

Speaking of red eight-sided signs, did you know they’re attached to school buses?

That’s right. Stop signs hang on the driver’s side near the front of every school bus. The signs are mounted on mechanisms that extend when the bus stops for its young passengers to board or get off. The signs are a great idea. Nebraska law mandates that motorists stop if they’re approaching from the rear of the bus and the stop sign is extended. With rare exceptions, vehicles approaching from the front also must stop.

Failure to obey the school bus stop law is costly. There’s a $500 fine, the violating driver loses three points, and his auto insurance premiums are almost guaranteed to take a hefty leap if he’s ticketed.

Coupled with yellow lights that flash as the bus begins to stop, the red signs tell motorists the bus driver has opened the door so young passengers can board or exit. It’s a dangerous time because children might be excited or distracted and may not be thinking about someone attempting to pass the bus.

Motorists had better be alert.

Violating Nebraska’s school bus stop law by ignoring the stop sign and going around the bus could cost them dearly in the form of higher insurance costs, a steep fine and the potential loss of driving privileges. If they pass the bus and the unthinkable occurs, they’ll land in court to answer for the child’s injuries or for the young life they’ve taken.

Grand Island Independent. October 24, 2017

New AD, new outlook for Huskers?

Perhaps it was good that the Nebraska football team had an off week. Not playing a game will give the players and coaches time to regroup after an embarrassing loss to Ohio State.

After all, the Huskers still have five games left, and except for Penn State, all of them are winnable.

Even if the Huskers are able to defeat Purdue, Northwestern, Minnesota and Iowa, and that is a big if, that would leave Nebraska with a 7-5 record.

And that isn’t good enough for Husker fans. They want to be contending for conference titles every year.

Stepping into what seems to be a lost season is new Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos, whose first day on the job was Monday. Moos will immediately be faced with the decision whether to retain football coach Mike Riley.

Moos replaces Shawn Eichorst, who was fired four weeks ago when Nebraska suffered another embarrassing home loss, that time to Northern Illinois. The reason for Eichorst’s dismissal, according to UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, was the lack of performance - or winning - by Nebraska teams.

Unfortunately, the Huskers have struggled in the two most high-profile sports: football and men’s basketball.

Now it’s up to Moos to get the athletic department on a winning track. So far, he has made a good impression. He comes to Nebraska from the Pacific Northwest, where he had successful stints as athletic director at Montana, Oregon and most recently Washington State.

Oregon rose to prominence in football and men’s basketball during Moos’ time there. Washington State also has improved in football the last few years to the point where it is a title contender in the Pac-12. At both schools, Moos had a good fundraising record.

Although he’s from the Pacific Northwest, Moos has been most impressive as he has made connections with Nebraska’s traditions. He has spoken about watching classic Nebraska-Oklahoma games on Thanksgiving weekends. He has clearly grasped the essence of the Big Red.

Person after person has said Moos is a good fit for Nebraska. Perhaps that is because Moos is outgoing and seems to want to connect and communicate with Nebraskans. Eichorst was more of a behind-the-scenes athletic director. That style didn’t seem to work very well.

Husker legend Tom Osborne, a former football coach and athletic director, said he has been impressed by Moos.

“He’ll relate well to people and my general impression was favorable,” Osborne said.

Of course, Moos’ biggest decision will be what to do about Riley. The football coach’s pleasant demeanor has been a nice change from the Bo Pelini days, but it’s possible that Riley will have his second losing season in three years at Nebraska.

Huskers fans are clamoring for one of the young, on-the-rise coaches out there. And looming is Scott Frost, a former Nebraska quarterback who won a national championship and is a graduate of Wood River High School. After being an assistant coach at Oregon for years, Frost is now the head coach at Central Florida and has them undefeated and ranked No. 17 in the country.

After the successful turnaround he has made at UCF, Frost is a hot coach who will be in high demand by bigger programs. One of those could be Nebraska, his alma mater.

Moos won’t have much time to settle in before Husker Nation will be looking to see what he does. Husker athletics are in his hands.

Lincoln Journal Star. October 26, 2017

Seat belt usage rising - but not high enough

Congratulations, Nebraskans: You set an all-time high for seat belt usage.

The record, however, is a silver lining with a cloud that just won’t seem to dissipate. Even though the Nebraska Department of Transportation reports this year’s high-water mark of 86 percent exceeds the previous standard of 85 percent set in 2009, it again falls short of the 2016 national average, which eclipsed 90 percent.

Nebraska’s low seat belt usage rate is particularly troubling given the state’s history of shirking this common-sense safety measure.

Only four times since 1990, when the state began comparing Nebraska and national safety belt usage rates, has Nebraska exceeded the national average. Twice, the state matched the federal percentage.

This lack of seat belt deployment has real, deadly consequences. None of the 17 teenagers killed in 2016 crashes in Nebraska were wearing seat belts. Clearly, the message isn’t getting through to enough young people - or Nebraskans in general.

Perhaps this topic seems preachy. But the act of clicking a seat belt, with such a vital return on investment in the unlikely odds of a crash, is so easy that it should become second nature to all.

It’s also easy to forget Nebraska voters repealed the state’s first mandatory seat belt law.

When the Legislature passed the measure in 1985, it made failure to wear a seat belt a secondary offense, meaning law enforcement officers didn’t have grounds to stop a vehicle solely for that purpose. Offenders could only get a $25 ticket if the car had been pulled over for some other reason.

Making seat belt usage a secondary offense was a very soft entry point into trying to save Nebraskans’ lives in car crashes. Yet, citing “personal freedom” and other nebulous ideas about government overreach, a narrow majority of voters in 1986 defeated the existing law - leaving Nebraska without a seat belt law for more than six years.

Reporting from the time told of many Nebraskans who wanted to the state and law enforcement to educate rather than mandate. Seat belt advocates have taken that to heart, staging mock crashes at area schools, driver’s education training, public service announcements and many other campaigns.

When a new seat belt law was passed in 1993, the Department of Transportation reported a 21 percent jump - from 33 percent to 54 percent - in seat belt usage. In the next 24 years, that number has steadily grown, though Nebraska still lags regrettably behind the national average.

Though failure to wear a seat belt remains classified as a secondary offense, education has helped convince countless Nebraskans to buckle up. The state still lags behind the nation, as too many Nebraskans who eschew seat belts, unfortunately, need more of a nudge.

