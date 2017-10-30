ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Tight end Jordan Reed and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis are among the injured Washington Redskins players expected to miss their game at Seattle.

Coach Jay Gruden expects Reed’s hamstring and Ioannidis’ broken hand to keep them out Sunday against the Seahawks. Several other players could miss the game, including tight end Niles Paul, left guard Shawn Lauvao, center Spencer Long and safety Stefan McClure.

Gruden’s injury report Monday includes 13 players who are questionable or worse to face the NFC West-leading Seahawks.

Paul is in the NFL’s concussion protocol; Lauvao has a stinger; Long, left tackle Trent Williams, cornerback Bashaud Breeland and right guard Brandon Scherff have knee injuries; receiver Jamison Crowder has hamstring and lower-leg injuries; safety Montae Nicholson has a stinger and a shoulder injury; offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings has a sprained ankle and backup tackle Ty Nsekhe is working back from core muscle surgery.

That list doesn’t include right tackle Morgan Moses playing through two ankle injuries, other problems across the roster and long-term health issues with defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (foot), kicker Dustin Hopkins (hip) and linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder) that landed those players on injured reserve. Gruden is concerned about having 46 healthy players to have active in Seattle.

Gruden says Ioannidis will have surgery to repair a fractured metacarpal in his hand but could return for Washington’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 12.

