Robert Griffin III opened up on his relationship late Sunday with Redskins coach Jay Gruden, saying: “I just wasn’t his guy.”

Griffin engaged with fans on Twitter on Sunday, following the Redskins’ 33-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He tweeted:

D.C. I know you are frustrated.

You just want a winner.

You deserve one. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Griffin also asked fans to weigh in whether teams should tailor their offense to the starting quarterback or the backup.

The former Redskins shed some light on his first interactions with Gruden, who was hired in 2014.

Shook my hand in 2014 and told me ,”I came here to work with you” Went to his press conference and said he wasn’t sure about me. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

I just wasn’t his guy. But I completely get a coach who believes in a player and has that players back no matter what. Much love — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Those guys in that locker room are working hard to give you a winner. I know because I still talk to them on the regular and believe in them — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

In D.C. It got weird for a lot of reasons.

Browns decided to go younger.

I have learned A LOT.

I gotta stay healthy.

It’s that simple. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

You gotta be honest with yourself before you can move to where you want to be in life — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Griffin was with the Redskins from 2012-2015, winning the NFC East as a rookie and making the playoffs. However, injuries and drama derailed his career.

Under Gruden, Griffin started in seven games and went 2-5, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions in 2014. The following year, Griffin didn’t appear in a single game and was the third-string quarterback to Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy.

Griffin said he wished Gruden would have acted more professional. He wishes people would “stop the lies already.” Last month, former wide receiver Santana Moss told 106.7 The Fan that Griffin celebrated former coach Mike Shanahan being fired, something the quarterback denied.

A bunch do. But that wasn’t the point. Point is I have moved on. I understand why he did what he did. Wish it was done more professionally. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017