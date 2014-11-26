Robert Griffin III opened up on his relationship late Sunday with Redskins coach Jay Gruden, saying: “I just wasn’t his guy.”
Griffin engaged with fans on Twitter on Sunday, following the Redskins’ 33-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He tweeted:
Griffin also asked fans to weigh in whether teams should tailor their offense to the starting quarterback or the backup.
The former Redskins shed some light on his first interactions with Gruden, who was hired in 2014.
Griffin was with the Redskins from 2012-2015, winning the NFC East as a rookie and making the playoffs. However, injuries and drama derailed his career.
Under Gruden, Griffin started in seven games and went 2-5, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions in 2014. The following year, Griffin didn’t appear in a single game and was the third-string quarterback to Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy.
Griffin said he wished Gruden would have acted more professional. He wishes people would “stop the lies already.” Last month, former wide receiver Santana Moss told 106.7 The Fan that Griffin celebrated former coach Mike Shanahan being fired, something the quarterback denied.