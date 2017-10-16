The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request from a man who wants to be able to legally marry his laptop, saying he cannot intervene in the court’s upcoming case involving a baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple’s wedding.

Chris Sevier had asked to be allowed to take part in the case to argue that if same-sex couples are able to get married and demand that Christian bakers make them wedding cakes, then he should be allowed to marry his laptop and demand a cake to celebrate the union between one man and one machine.

He said he asked Jack Phillips the Christian baker, to make a cake for him and his laptop — which Mr. Sevier called “non-secular parody weddings.”

The Supreme Court, without comment, refused his request to intervene.

The main case pits Mr. Phillips against the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which ruled the baker was violating the rights of same-sex couples by refusing to bake cakes for them. Mr. Phillips says the government is trying to force him to use his artistic expression against his will, which he says is a violation of First Amendment rights.