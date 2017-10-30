SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on the trial of former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

A jury has been selected in the trial of former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego on accusations he used his elected position to profit from the sale of a state-owned building.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected Monday for the trial at state district court in Santa Fe.

Griego has pleaded not guilty in response to eight charges that include bribery, fraud, perjury, unlawful interest in a public contract and violation of ethical principles of service.

The 69-year-old defendant resigned from the Legislature in 2015 after a Senate Ethics Committee investigation cited apparent violations of state constitutional provisions and a Senate ethics code.

___

10:00 a.m.

