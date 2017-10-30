President Trump doubled down Monday on his contention that Democrats should be the focus of collusion probes after his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was charged with conspiracy against the U.S.

“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????” Mr. Trumptweeted.

He also pushed back against claims his campaign colluded with the Russians tweeting, “….Also, there is NO COLLUSION!”

Mr. Trump was reacting to news that Mr. Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates were charged with 12 counts including conspiracy against the U.S. and making false statements. Mr. Manafort turned himself into authorities early Monday.



The charges mark the first major move of special counsel Robert Mueller since he was appointed to investigate claims of collusion between Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential race.