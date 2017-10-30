DENVER (AP) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is appealing an order to end deportation proceedings against a Cuban immigrant in Colorado.

Aaron Elinoff, an attorney for Rene Lima-Marin, says the appeal will delay Lima-Marin’s release from federal custody in Aurora.

An immigration judge ordered Lima-Marin’s release on Oct. 5 but gave federal authorities 30 days to appeal.

Lima-Marin was ordered deported in 2000 after he was sent to prison for robbing two video stores.

This year, he was freed by a judge and pardoned by Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Supporters sought his release because he started a family, held a job and stayed out of trouble during an eight-year period in which he was mistakenly paroled.