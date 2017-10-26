The White House wants a tax bill passed in the House by Thanksgiving in order to stay on an “aggressive” timeline to get legislation to President Trump’s desk by year’s end, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

The House Ways and Means Committee is planning to release tax legislation on Wednesday, and Rep. Kevin Brady, the committee’s chairman, says lawmakers will start revising the plan next week.

Mrs. Sanders said the House is likely to consider the bill the following week, which starts on Nov. 13th.

“In order to stay on pace, we want to see a House bill passed by Thanksgiving,” she said. “This is [a] very aggressive timeline, but one that will help us get tax cuts this year so families and businesses can plan for 2018.”

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have said the goal is to pass a tax package by the end of 2017, but some have conceded that the process could slip into next year.

To partially offset some of the bill’s upfront costs, lawmakers are weighing a proposal that would gradually phase in a lowering of the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent, Bloomberg reported Monday.

But Mrs. Sanders said that’s not part of the president’s stated principles for what he wants to see in an overhaul.

“The president laid out his principles and it doesn’t include the phasing in, so we’re still committed to that moving forward,” she said. “We haven’t adjusted or changed our principles since this process started.”