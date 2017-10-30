White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the Russia probe would not distract from President Trump’s agenda.

“We are not worried about it distracting because it has nothing to do with us,” she told reporters at the daily White House briefing.

Mrs. Sanders was fielding a barrage of questions about conspiracy and money laundering charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, as well as former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pleading guilty to lying to federal agents about his dealings with Russia.

Mrs. Sanders said all of the alleged activity took place outside the campaign.

She said that she expected the special counsel’s Russia probe would soon conclude. She also said she was confident that the probe would not substantiate allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

“We are focused aggressively on pursing forward on a very bold agenda,” Mrs. Sanders said.