LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and strong safety Andrew Wingard have been named Mountain West Conference players of the week.

Wingard was named the defensive player of the week, and Allen was named offensive player of the week for their performances in Wyoming’s 42-3 win over New Mexico last Saturday.

Wingard intercepted two passes in the second quarter versus New Mexico that both led to touchdowns. He was the leader of a Wyoming defense that forced a school record seven takeaways, with 35 points being scored by the Cowboys off those turnovers.

In addition to his interceptions, Wingard had five solo tackles.

Allen completed 16 of 28 passes for 234 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 20 rushing yards and one rushing TD for 254 yards of total offense.