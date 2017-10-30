For a second straight year, the World Series had more viewers than the NFL on Sunday night.

Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers drew a 12.8 overnight rating for Fox, beating NBC’s 9.8 rating for a matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Washington Redskins-Dallas Cowboys game that preceded Game 5 on Fox was the most watched televised program of the day, however, drawing a 15.3 overnight rating, according to ProFootballTalk.

“Sunday Night Football” lost 25 percent of its viewership from last week’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Deadline reported.

Last year, Game 5 of the Chicago Cubs-Cleveland Indians series outdrew a Sunday night matchup between the Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.