EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Federal agents in West Texas have rescued two immigrants from an El Paso storm drain after catching three others who emerged from the underground passage.

A Border Patrol statement says an injured woman and her husband were located around 5 a.m. Tuesday when searchers heard voices coming from the drain.

Border Patrol officials believe all five people illegally crossed into the U.S., then entered the storm drain Monday afternoon.

Agents began checking the drain and exit points. Three immigrants captured near downtown El Paso said two others needed help.

Border Patrol officials found two people in the drain and transported both to an El Paso hospital. The woman’s believed to have a broken ankle. Details weren’t released on the man’s condition.

The agency didn’t immediately provide additional details Tuesday.