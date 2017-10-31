PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Activists disrupted a poverty lesson at Philadelphia City Hall and got the councilman who organized the event to instead go on a tour of one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. had asked his colleagues to join him at a meeting room Tuesday for what he called a “poverty simulation.” The idea was to get them to experience what it’s like dealing with social services agencies.

But as the event begun, a Black Lives Matter activist took the microphone and told attendees that they should go out into the city if they really wanted to see what it’s like to be poor.

Jones joined them on a visit to a neighborhood known for heroin, crime and deep poverty. Residents told them of street corner drug use, shootings and alleged police harassment.