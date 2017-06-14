By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 31, 2017

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

WLTPtsPrv
1. Philadelphia Eagles (11)7103831
2. Pittsburgh Steelers6203643
3. New England Patriots (1)6203602
4. Kansas City Chiefs6203494
5. Minnesota Vikings6203286
6. Seattle Seahawks5203256
7. Los Angeles Rams5203155
8. New Orleans Saints5202988
9. Buffalo Bills5202849
10. Carolina Panthers53026113
11. Dallas Cowboys43025111
12. Jacksonville Jaguars43024812
13. Atlanta Falcons43023914
14. Houston Texans34023810
15. Tennessee Titans43020618
16. Green Bay Packers43019817
17. Detroit Lions34018118
18. Baltimore Ravens44017225
19. Washington Redskins34016915
20. Denver Broncos34016620
21. Los Angeles Chargers35015521
22. Miami Dolphins43015015
23. Oakland Raiders35012121
24. Cincinnati Bengals34011226
25. New York Jets35010124
26. Chicago Bears3509523
27. Arizona Cardinals3407727
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers2506628
29. New York Giants1604929
30. Indianapolis Colts2603930
31. San Francisco 49ers0802331
32. Cleveland Browns0801332

___

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

