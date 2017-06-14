The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Philadelphia Eagles (11)
|7
|1
|0
|383
|1
|2. Pittsburgh Steelers
|6
|2
|0
|364
|3
|3. New England Patriots (1)
|6
|2
|0
|360
|2
|4. Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|2
|0
|349
|4
|5. Minnesota Vikings
|6
|2
|0
|328
|6
|6. Seattle Seahawks
|5
|2
|0
|325
|6
|7. Los Angeles Rams
|5
|2
|0
|315
|5
|8. New Orleans Saints
|5
|2
|0
|298
|8
|9. Buffalo Bills
|5
|2
|0
|284
|9
|10. Carolina Panthers
|5
|3
|0
|261
|13
|11. Dallas Cowboys
|4
|3
|0
|251
|11
|12. Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|3
|0
|248
|12
|13. Atlanta Falcons
|4
|3
|0
|239
|14
|14. Houston Texans
|3
|4
|0
|238
|10
|15. Tennessee Titans
|4
|3
|0
|206
|18
|16. Green Bay Packers
|4
|3
|0
|198
|17
|17. Detroit Lions
|3
|4
|0
|181
|18
|18. Baltimore Ravens
|4
|4
|0
|172
|25
|19. Washington Redskins
|3
|4
|0
|169
|15
|20. Denver Broncos
|3
|4
|0
|166
|20
|21. Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|5
|0
|155
|21
|22. Miami Dolphins
|4
|3
|0
|150
|15
|23. Oakland Raiders
|3
|5
|0
|121
|21
|24. Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|4
|0
|112
|26
|25. New York Jets
|3
|5
|0
|101
|24
|26. Chicago Bears
|3
|5
|0
|95
|23
|27. Arizona Cardinals
|3
|4
|0
|77
|27
|28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|5
|0
|66
|28
|29. New York Giants
|1
|6
|0
|49
|29
|30. Indianapolis Colts
|2
|6
|0
|39
|30
|31. San Francisco 49ers
|0
|8
|0
|23
|31
|32. Cleveland Browns
|0
|8
|0
|13
|32
___VOTING PANEL
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Herm Edwards, ESPN
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)