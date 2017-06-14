The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Philadelphia Eagles (11) 7 1 0 383 1 2. Pittsburgh Steelers 6 2 0 364 3 3. New England Patriots (1) 6 2 0 360 2 4. Kansas City Chiefs 6 2 0 349 4 5. Minnesota Vikings 6 2 0 328 6 6. Seattle Seahawks 5 2 0 325 6 7. Los Angeles Rams 5 2 0 315 5 8. New Orleans Saints 5 2 0 298 8 9. Buffalo Bills 5 2 0 284 9 10. Carolina Panthers 5 3 0 261 13 11. Dallas Cowboys 4 3 0 251 11 12. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 3 0 248 12 13. Atlanta Falcons 4 3 0 239 14 14. Houston Texans 3 4 0 238 10 15. Tennessee Titans 4 3 0 206 18 16. Green Bay Packers 4 3 0 198 17 17. Detroit Lions 3 4 0 181 18 18. Baltimore Ravens 4 4 0 172 25 19. Washington Redskins 3 4 0 169 15 20. Denver Broncos 3 4 0 166 20 21. Los Angeles Chargers 3 5 0 155 21 22. Miami Dolphins 4 3 0 150 15 23. Oakland Raiders 3 5 0 121 21 24. Cincinnati Bengals 3 4 0 112 26 25. New York Jets 3 5 0 101 24 26. Chicago Bears 3 5 0 95 23 27. Arizona Cardinals 3 4 0 77 27 28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 5 0 66 28 29. New York Giants 1 6 0 49 29 30. Indianapolis Colts 2 6 0 39 30 31. San Francisco 49ers 0 8 0 23 31 32. Cleveland Browns 0 8 0 13 32

VOTING PANEL

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Herm Edwards, ESPN

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, SB Nation Radio

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)