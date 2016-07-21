President Trump named both Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos in a pair of tweets on Tuesday, saying their charges have nothing to do with his campaign.

“The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was ‘no collusion’ and events mentioned took place long before he…” Mr. Trumptweeted, following up with, “….came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS!”

Mr. Trump has long been urging investigators to look into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s role in funding the research that led to the dossier, which detailed some graphic allegations against Mr. Trump and his contact with Russian officials. But the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller is focused specifically on claims of collusion between Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

Mr. Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, and his business partner Richard Gates were indicted Monday for money laundering and tax evasion, as well as not disclosing their foreign dealings to the U.S. government. Papadopoulos also pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the Russia probe for lying to FBI agents about his contact with the Russian government during his time at the Trump campaign.

The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was “no collusion” and events mentioned took place long before he… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017