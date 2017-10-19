Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie slammed a new ad on Tuesday that plays on racial fears.

“In Virginia, we respect civil discourse, and this is a new low in politics here,” Mr. Gillespie, a Republican, said on Fox News. “It’s a sad day. I was glad when a couple of the Democratic members in the House of Delegates yesterday condemned the ad, but outrageously, my opponent has embraced it.”

The Latino Victory ad shows a man in a truck with a Confederate flag driving through a neighborhood while minority children run away in fear. The truck chases the children and is shown to have a Gillespie campaign sticker on the back. Eventually, it is revealed that the chase is just a nightmare of one of the children. The ad shows their parents watching protests similar to the ones in Charlottesville, Virginia, that took place over the summer.

“Is this what Donald Trump and Ed Gillespie mean by the American dream?” says the narrator at the end of the ad.

Mr. Gillespie said it’s a desperate final push by his opponent, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.

“It’s clear they understand that this race is slipping away from them, and they’re losing it because they don’t have any policies, and I’ve been putting forward policies for months now,” Mr. Gillespie said.

The Virginia governor’s race is expected to be close just one week out from Election Day. Real Clear Politics gives Mr. Northam about a 3-percentage-point advantage.