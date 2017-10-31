INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s governor is reappointing the state public access counselor who has had a couple opinions supporting government transparency rejected by the state Supreme Court.

The governor’s office says Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Luke Britt to a new term through October 2021.

Britt was an attorney for the Department of Child Services when then-Gov. Mike Pence named him in 2013 to the position that reviews disputes from the public, government officials and journalists about Indiana’s public records and open meetings laws.

Britt issued advisory opinions saying that emails between a state legislator and utility companies should be subject to possible public release and that the University of Notre Dame’s police department ought to release crime reports despite being a private school. The Indiana Supreme Court later disagreed in both cases.