LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas concealed handgun instructors say they need more details from the state on how to prepare for a new law that’ll allow handguns at college campuses, government buildings and some bars for those who undergo additional training.

A dozen instructors aired concerns Tuesday at a public hearing about the law approved earlier this year that will allow concealed handgun licensees to carry their weapons at the new locations if they undergo up to eight hours in additional training. Arkansas State Police is gathering comments on the rules for the law and the training guidelines through Nov. 10 before they’re expected to go before a legislative panel in December.

There are about 225,000 concealed handgun licensees in the state and about 1,000 concealed handgun instructors.