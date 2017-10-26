The Philadelphia Eagles are all-in to try and make a Super Bowl run.

The Eagles traded a 2018 fourth round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for running back Jay Ajayi, according to multiple reports, ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Eagles run game was already solid — fifth in rushing for 129.2 yards per game —but Ajayi adds a dynamic element to Philadelphia’s backfield.

Last season, Ajayi rushed for 1,272 yards on just 260 carries for eight touchdowns. He also three games last season where he rushed for more than 200 yards.

Ajayi’s yards per carry (3.4) is down this year, but is still 13th in the league in yards per game with 465.

Ajayi joins a backfield alongside LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood.

The Eagles lead the NFC at 7-1.