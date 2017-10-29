ASHBURN, Virginia — Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he doesn’t expect his team to be active for the NFL’s trade deadline, citing Washington’s injuries as the reason.

At a press conference Monday, Gruden rattled off 13 players, nine of which were starters, who are dealing with injuries.

“We can’t really make a lot of roster moves because of all these injuries,” he said. “You can’t put any of these guys on [injured reserve] and you can’t cut any of these guys. They are all major parts of our football team. So we will have to figure it out and we will do it.”

Gruden said the Redskins need to add another defensive lineman with Matt Ioannidis (fractured hand) already ruled out for Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Redskins coach also mentioned they could need another safety, with Montae Nicholson (stinger) and Stefan McClure (hamstring) hurt. Washington, however, has safety DeAngelo Hall, who has been practicing since Oct. 19 after recovering from a torn ACL, eligible to activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Last week, the Redskins signed three offensive linemen — Tony Bergstrom, Orlando Franklin and Arie Kouandjio — as reinforcements with starters Trent Williams, Spencer Long and Brandon Scherff out with knee injuries. Of those three, Kouandjio saw the most time Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, playing 22 snaps.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.