Jay Sekulow said Tuesday that while he has briefed President Trump on the indictments of his former campaign aides, there has been no discussion of pardons or firings.

“There is no basis to fire Robert Mueller on anything that we’ve seen,” Mr. Sekulow said on ABC News, referring to the special counsel investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“I have not had a conversation with the president regarding pardons and pardons are not on the table,” he added.

Mr. Sekulow is a member of Mr. Trump’s legal team, which Mr. Trump acquired at the beginning of the Russia probe into his campaign. Mr. Sekulow was reacting to the indictments of campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Mr. Manafort’s business associate Rick Gates, both of whom worked for the Trump campaign, as well as George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in connection with the Russia probe.

The Trump administration said Papadopoulos was only with the campaign for a brief period in a volunteer position.

The attorney also reiterated that there has been no evidence thus far of collusion in any of the charges currently filed — a point that many in the administration, including Mr. Trump himself, have made.

“The charge of what got George Papadopoulos in trouble was that he lied to the FBI agents about the timing of when he said these took place,” Mr. Sekulow said, referring to communications with Russian officials during the campaign.

“If you look at the Manafort pleas, no mention of anything to do with the campaign there, in the charging document, in the indictment,” he added.