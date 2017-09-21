Sen. Joni Ernst announced Tuesday she plans to introduce the ‘Squeal’ Act to cut expenditures for lawmakers

“It is the Stop Questionable, Unnecessary and Excessive Allowances for Legislators Act. There exists on the books a tax deduction, specifically for members of Congress. They can deduct up to $3,000 dollars of expenses from their taxes. Regular people out there can’t apply for this, only legislators,” Ms. Ernst, Iowa Republican, said on Fox News.

“So we’re fulfilling the commitment that I made to my citizens. Let’s get rid of it. That’s what the Squeal Act does. It brings us into parity with the citizens that we represent.”

The name of the bill is a play off her 2014 campaign ad, in which she said she knew how to cut pork because she’d castrated pigs on her Iowa farm. In the ad, she said she’d “make ‘em squeal,” referring to Washington’s “big spenders.”