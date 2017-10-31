At least eight people died Tuesday in lower Manhattan after a truck driver careened his vehicle into pedestrians and then yelled “Allahu akbar” in an attack that is being investigated as Islamist terrorism.

The attacker, a 29-year-old man whom authorities did not public name but was identified as Sayfullo Saipov, drove a white Home Depot rental truck in the wrong direction down a bicycle path near Stuyvesant High School along Manhattan’s West Street and Chambers Street.

After driving 14 blocks and crashing into a school bus just after 3 p.m., the driver exited the car displaying two firearms — a paintball gun and a pellet gun. He was shot in the abdomen by police officers and taken into custody, said James P. O’Neill, commissioner of the New York Police Department.

He was hospitalized Tuesday evening and expected to live.

“This was an act of terror, a particularly cowardly act of terror, aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at an evening news conference. Besides the eight deaths, at least 11 people were badly injured, he said.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has taken over the investigation.

Eyewitnesses reportedly told authorities that the driver exited the cab yelling “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great” and a jihadi war cry. When asked about those news reports, Mr. O’Neill acknowledged without elaborating that the attacker had said something that suggested terrorism.

Islamist sympathizers in Nice, France; Barcelona, Spain; London; and Berlin have all used trucks as weapons in mass-fatality attacks. The Islamic State has urged its sympathizers to use such tactics in “crusader” nations for a couple of years.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the press conference that the attacker seemed to be a “lone wolf” who was not involved in “a wider plot, a wider scheme.”

Rep. Michael T. McCaul, Texas Republican and chairman of House Homeland Security Committee, told Fox News that the attack was “‘the ninth vehicle assault” inspired by the Islamic State. According to The New York Times, “investigators discovered handwritten notes in Arabic near the truck that indicated allegiance to ISIS.”

Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, called the mode of attack frightening because, unlike when al Qaeda would spend millions of dollars training a handful of airplane pilots, driving a truck “leaves few investigative footprints.”

“What are we going to have — a ‘do not rent’ list?” he asked rhetorically on Fox News.

Numerous news organizations, starting with ABC News, reported that the suspect had been identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov from Tampa, Florida. The photo CBS News released of Saipov, who the network said was from Uzbekistan, showed him in a full Muslim beard. Fox News reported that he arrived in the U.S. as a legal immigrant in 2010.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from the Islamic State, al Qaeda or any other terrorist group.

However, pro-Islamic State websites were openly exulting in the attack, and terrorism analyst Rukmini Callimachi reported that a French ally of the Islamic State had issued an unusually specific threat against Halloween gatherings in the West on Monday.

Though there have been failed attempts, Tuesday’s attack was the first terrorist act to claim casualties in New York since Sept. 11, 2001. It took place just blocks away from the National Sept. 11 Memorial.

Mr. de Blasio and Mr. Cuomo reminded New Yorkers that they had weathered terrorist attacks before and rose to the challenge.

“We know this action was intended to break our spirit. We have been tested before,” the mayor said. “New Yorkers do not give in in the face of these kinds of actions.”

They also defiantly said that the planned Halloween evening parade in nearby Greenwich Village would go ahead as scheduled. Mr. de Blasio was at the parade, inspecting security and living out his advice for New Yorkers to be vigilant but go ahead with their plans.

Witness Greg Ahl told a local CBS affiliate that “a vehicle drove straight down a bicycle path heading south in Manhattan just mowing everything down. It looks like a vehicle drove down the bicycle path and ran everything over.”

Another eyewitness, Eugene Duffy, told CNN that when he came across the scene he saw people lying on the ground with tire tracks across their bodies. He said the truck had crashed into another vehicle and come to a stop. That was when he heard gunfire, presumably from the police.

“Once all the screaming stopped, you heard all the gunshots. Nine or 10 gunshots,” he said.

President Trump was briefed on the incident and will be continually updated as more details emerge, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected,” she said.

In a Twitter post, Mr. Trump condemned the attack “by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

Mr. Trump also implicitly boosted his plans for tough vetting of immigrants and refugees, writing that “We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!”

He said later in a statement that “our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families. … We offer our thanks to the first responders who stopped the suspect and rendered immediate aid to the victims of this cowardly attack. These brave men and women embody the true American spirit of resilience and courage.”

⦁ S.A. Miller and Andrea Noble contributed to this article, which is based in part on wire service reports.