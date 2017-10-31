LAS VEGAS (AP) - Gamblers surely loved Nevada’s sports books in September, when according to regulators people wagered $558.2 million on their favorite athletic events, setting an all-time record for sports betting in the state.

Data released Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show casinos won $44.4 million from the total wagered in sports, the fifth-highest sports pool win ever. The lucrative month for sports books, which beat the record set in November 2015, was driven by football betting.

“It was a strong month as far as betting activity,” Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the board, said. “Football was extremely strong. It was also a good betting month in baseball.”

Across the state, casinos brought in almost $980 million last month. That’s up 3.3 percent compared with the same month a year ago.

Las Vegas Strip gambling revenues were up 4.7 percent to about $568 million, while Reno casinos earned $58.8 million, an increase of 9.2 percent over the year. Revenue for casinos in downtown Las Vegas - which had consistently seen strong increases every month for more than a year - remained flat in September with $49.3 million.

Gambling revenues in the first three months of the current fiscal year are up 5 percent over the same period last year.

The state benefited with more than $58.8 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in September. That’s up 7.2 percent from a year earlier.