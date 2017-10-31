NEW YORK (AP) - Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 23-29. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. World Series, Game 5: L.A. Dodgers at Houston, Fox, 18.94 million.

2. World Series, Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Houston, Fox, 15.68 million.

3. World Series, Game 2: Houston at L.A. Dodgers, Fox, 15.5 million.

4. World Series, Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Houston, Fox, 15.4 million.

5. World Series, Game 1: Houston at L.A. Dodgers, Fox, 14.98 million.

6. “World Series Game 5 Pregame,” Fox, 14.16 million.

7. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Detroit, NBC, 13.86 million.

8. “The OT,” Fox, 13.6 million.

9. “NCIS,” CBS, 13.3 million.

10. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.21 million.

11. NFL Football: Washington at Philadelphia, ESPN, 11.75 million.

12. NFL Football: Miami at Baltimore, CBS, 11.37 million.

13. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.27 million.

14. “Bull,” CBS, 10.7 million.

15. “This is Us,” NBC, 10.6 million.

16. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 10.39 million.

17. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 10.1 million.

18. “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 9.75 million.

19. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.66 million.

20. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 9.52 million.

