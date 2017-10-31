CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The on-going battle between St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and some members of the county council has escalated, with four members filing suit against Stenger.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawsuit, filed Monday, also names two other county officials. It cites an effort to discourage oversight by blocking the county auditor from hiring a staff.

The council hired Mark Tucker as auditor by a 4-3 vote in February. Stenger, a CPA, has said Tucker lacks the accounting experience for the job.

The lawsuit seeks enforcement of separation of powers and checks and balances as provided by the county charter. It also names county counselor Peter J. Krane and director of personnel Sue Daniels. Three of the four council members filing suit are Democrats, as is Stenger.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com