LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A Texas man has pleaded guilty to violating federal drug trafficking and firearms laws in New Mexico and could be facing a life sentence in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Michael Dwain Samples, of Monahans, entered a plea agreement Tuesday in a Las Cruces court.

Samples pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He admitted that he and a co-defendant went to Carlsbad to buy about 469 grams of methamphetamine with the intent of selling the drug to other people.

Prosecutors say Samples faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

He remains in federal custody pending a sentencing hearing which hasn’t been scheduled.