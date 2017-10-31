SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on the corruption trial of former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

A defense attorney for former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego says testimony and evidence will show the politician did not use his elected office to profit from the sale of a state-owned building.

Defense attorney Thomas Clark on Tuesday delivered his opening statement at the start of a corruption trial against Griego in state district court.

Clark contends that Griego never voted as a lawmaker to clear the sale and was not promised a commission until the Legislature adjourned in 2014. He said evidence will show that a state agency wanted the sale to go forward, and that Griego’s involvement was common knowledge in the highest levels of state government.

Griego has pleaded not guilty to charges including fraud, bribery, perjury and unlawful interest in a public contract.

___

10:30 a.m.

Prosecutors are outlining evidence against a former New Mexico state senator in a corruption trial linked to the sale of a state-owned building.

A prosecutor with the office of Attorney General Hector Balderas on Tuesday delivered opening statements in the trail of ex-Sen. Phil Griego.

Griego is accused of using his position as a lawmaker to profit from the sale of a state-owned building in Santa Fe. He has pleaded not guilty to charges including fraud, bribery, perjury and unlawful interest in a public contract.

Prosecutor Zach Jones described Griego as a sophisticated politician and real estate broker who spent two years guiding the sale of the state building to approval without disclosing his financial interests in the deal. He eventually earned a $50,000 commission from the buyer.

___

2:00 a.m.

Attorneys are preparing for opening arguments in a corruption trial against a former New Mexico state senator accused of using his elected position to profit from the sale of a state-owned building.

Opening arguments were scheduled for Tuesday morning in the trial of ex-Sen. Phil Griego on charges that include bribery, fraud, perjury, unlawful interest in a public contract and violation of ethical principles of service. A jury was selected Monday.

The 69-year-old former Santa Fe city councilman denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors at the state attorney general’s office say Griego used his former position as a lawmaker to arrange a $50,000 commission on the sale of a downtown building in Santa Fe.

The attorney general’s office plans to call on legislative staff and a former Cabinet secretary as initial witnesses.