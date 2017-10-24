President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan agreed Tuesday to move quickly to enact tax reform by the end of the year, according to the speaker’s office.

They set the goal during a strategy session at White House a day before the House Republicans’ unveiling of the tax reform legislation.

“The leaders agreed on the urgency of helping the middle class by enacting historic tax reform by the end of the year,” according to the speaker’s office.

The president has said he wants the House to pass the bill by Thanksgiving and the final bill to reach his desk by the end of the year.

“I want the House to pass a bill by Thanksgiving. I want all the people standing by my side when we sign by Christmas, hopefully before Christmas,” Mr. Trump said earlier in the day.

At the meeting, Mr. Ryan outlined the House’s schedule for introducing tax reform legislation Wednesday with committee and floor action in the coming weeks.

“The speaker and President Trump both expressed eagerness to finish the year by delivering results for the American people,” according to the speaker’s office.