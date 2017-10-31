President Trump ordered Tuesday increased extreme vetting of foreign visors to the U.S. in response to the deadly terror attack in New York City.

“I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Trump did not elaborate on what exactly he had ordered done. Several of his earlier efforts to tighten limits on immigrants and refugees, especially from majority-Muslim nations, have been blocked by U.S. courts.

The order came after a man drove a rented pickup truck into pedestrians and bicyclists in lower Manhattan, killing at least eight people, according to police.

Police apprehended the suspect, a 29-year-old male whom was identified as Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek national who entered the U.S. in 2010.

Mr. Trump said the administration’s thoughts and prayers were with the victims of the terrorist attack.

“My Administration will provide its full support to the New York City Police Department, including through a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” he said in a statement.

“We offer our thanks to the first responders who stopped the suspect and rendered immediate aid to the victims of this cowardly attack These brave men and women embody the true American spirit of resilience and courage. I will continue to follow developments closely,” said Mr. Trump.

Also earlier in the day, Mr. Trump had implied that the attack was a result of U.S. immigration authorities allowing ISIS to enter the country.

“We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!” Mr. Trump had tweeted.