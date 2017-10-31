The White House on Tuesday said it was the Trump campaign that gave the feds the goods on George Papadopoulos, a low-level campaign aide who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia.

“Papadopoulos is an example of someone doing the wrong thing while the campaign was doing the right thing,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Mrs. Sanders said that the Trump campaign has always fully cooperated with the investigation, including turning over all of Mr. Papadopoulos’ emails.

Those emails revealed that Mr. Papadopoulos lied to FBI agents about his attempts to arrange meetings between Russian agents, and even Russian President Vladimir Putin, and top officials in the Trump campaign.

Mr. Papadopoulos’ offers were repeatedly rebuffed by the campaign, although one official told him to go to Russia in order to gather dirt about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“What Papadopoulos did was lie and that’s on him, not the campaign,” said Mrs. Sanders.

Her comments echoed President Trump’s tweet earlier in the day in which he called Mr. Papadopoulos “was already proven to be a liar.”

The guilty plea by Mr. Papadopoulos and a 20-count indictment against Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman, gave special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe momentum this week and put the White House on defense against allegations of collusion with the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential race.

Mr. Manafort and longtime business partner Rick Gates were charged with conspiring against the U.S. and money laundering in connection with their work for pro-Russian interests in Ukraine.

All of the charges fell short of implicating Mr. Trump or campaign officials in conspiring with Russia to affect the outcome of the election.