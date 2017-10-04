LAKE STATION, Ind. (AP) - Two teenage boys have been charged in a beating of a 14-year-old student after a northwestern Indiana high school football game that was recorded on cellphone video.

The boy was hospitalized following the attack Friday night at Edison High School in Lake Station at the game against River Forest High School.

Lake Station police say a 13-year-old boy is charged with battery and intimidation while a 14-year-old boy is charged with aggravated battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation. A cellphone video posted online showed two teens involved in the attack.

Police aren’t releasing the names of the suspects because they are juveniles.

The injured boy was reportedly at the game to take photographs for a student newspaper. He’s since been released from a Chicago hospital.