TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (AP) - Border Patrol officials say they’ve arrested a woman at an immigration checkpoint north of Tombstone after finding a Mexican man and two Belize residents in the truck of her car.

Agents had referred the driver of the vehicle for further inspection after a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a suspicious odor.

They opened the trunk and discovered two men and a woman inside.

Agents arrested the 25-year-old woman for human smuggling and seized the vehicle.

The three people hiding in the trunk were arrested for immigration violations.

The names of the four people taken into custody weren’t released Tuesday.