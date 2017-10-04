By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 4, 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Loews Hotels & Co. plans to build a $65 million hotel as part of the second phase of the Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis.

The Live! By Loews-St. Louis hotel will be across the street from Busch Stadium. The St. Louis Cardinals say construction on the $260 million second phase is scheduled to begin by the end of this year.

Loews said in a news release the hotel will have 216 rooms, meeting and event space, a grand ballroom and an outdoor event terrace.

In addition to the hotel, the second phase of Ballpark Village is expected to include a 29-story luxury high-rise apartment tower and more retail and entertainment businesses.

The Cardinals said the second phase will create 1,500 construction jobs and more than 1,000 permanent jobs.

